Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.42

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $3.60. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1,180,704 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target on the stock.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

