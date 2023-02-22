Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY23 guidance to approx $5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Garmin Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 297.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

