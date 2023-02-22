Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Garmin also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $5.15 EPS.

Garmin Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.80. 1,619,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,147. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

