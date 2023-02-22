GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 420 by Analysts at Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GBG traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314.40 ($3.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,813,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,099. The company has a market capitalization of £793.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31,440.00. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 662.50 ($7.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GB Group

In other GB Group news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Further Reading

