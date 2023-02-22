GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,610.30 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $258.78 million and approximately $2,610.30 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

