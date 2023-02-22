Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $828.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 828 ($9.97) and last traded at GBX 828 ($9.97), with a volume of 91323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 820 ($9.87).

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78. The stock has a market cap of £371.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 750.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 702.63.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

