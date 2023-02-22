Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GEOS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,054. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
Featured Stories
