Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,054. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 308,805 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.