GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.22

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.22 and last traded at C$42.79, with a volume of 92563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.77.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.71 billion and a PE ratio of -40.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.91%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

