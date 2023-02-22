GG TOKEN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $36,950.59 (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $121.53 million and $36,950.59 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,624.18 or 0.27781146 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09578473 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $36,245.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

