Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Trading Up 7%

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) shares were up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 503,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 497,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,935 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,513,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,337,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,080,000 after buying an additional 1,859,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,958,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,567,000 after buying an additional 1,553,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

