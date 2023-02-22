Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 7.69% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Kismet Acquisition Two Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.