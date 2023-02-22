Glazer Capital LLC Grows Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662,090 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.40% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGA opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

