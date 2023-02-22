Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,710 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tiga Acquisition worth $28,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TINV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,491 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 303,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 254,761 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tiga Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 744,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiga Acquisition alerts:

Tiga Acquisition Price Performance

Tiga Acquisition stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. Tiga Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiga Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiga Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.