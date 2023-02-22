Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 1.0% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I worth $56,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

