Glazer Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 591,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $263,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,383,000.00 and a beta of 1.11. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

