Glazer Capital LLC Raises Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 6.45% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $33,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANZU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.