Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.48. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 370,258 shares trading hands.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.
Global-e Online Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
