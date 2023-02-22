Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.48. Global-e Online shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 370,258 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Global-e Online Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 903,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

