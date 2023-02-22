Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.53% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF by 8,849.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,381,777 shares during the last quarter.
Global X China Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CHII stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Global X China Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.
Global X China Industrials ETF Company Profile
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X China Industrials ETF (CHII)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.