Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMED traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,839. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

