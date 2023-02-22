Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,602. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

