Gnosis 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.29 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $106.00 or 0.00446326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $274.49 million and $5.29 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

