Gnosis Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Gnosis has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $279.96 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be bought for approximately $108.11 or 0.00448631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

