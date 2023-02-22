Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.95 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Golem has a market capitalization of $269.01 million and $16.95 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Golem

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

