GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 9.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 276,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 524,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

