Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 1,030 ($12.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.