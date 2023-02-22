Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.33-$2.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $268.50 million-$283.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 108,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,921. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

