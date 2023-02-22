Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 245,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

