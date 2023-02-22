Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.17.
GRPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Graphite Bio by 80.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
