Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,829,000 after buying an additional 228,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $100.81. 548,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

