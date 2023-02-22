Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $49,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,462,000 after purchasing an additional 408,733 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,797,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,071,000 after purchasing an additional 150,925 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC raised its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 110,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $123.23. The stock had a trading volume of 225,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Stories

