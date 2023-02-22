Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $86.71 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,663 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $86,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $6,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.36. The firm has a market cap of $266.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

