Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 191,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $25,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.17. The stock had a trading volume of 72,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,761. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

