Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.81. 424,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,722. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $341.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

