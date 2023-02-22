Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $630,932.05

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and approximately $630,932.05 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

