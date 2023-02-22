Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HASI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 193,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

