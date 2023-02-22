Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.
Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 62.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
