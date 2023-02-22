Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $2.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,555,779 shares.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 92.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,114,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after acquiring an additional 544,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.1% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,245,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

