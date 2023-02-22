Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $2.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,555,779 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 92.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,114,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,636,837 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,057,000 after acquiring an additional 544,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.1% in the third quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,245,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

