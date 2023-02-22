Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $2.99. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 1,555,779 shares.
HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
