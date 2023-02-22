HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 3,249 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,709,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 416,153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

