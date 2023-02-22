HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 115 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.82 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

