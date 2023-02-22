HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

