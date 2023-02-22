HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

