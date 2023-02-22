HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $901,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

