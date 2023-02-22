HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 2,633 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

