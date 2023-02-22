HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 5,983 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

NYSE TJX opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

