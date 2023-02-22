HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.55 and its 200-day moving average is $497.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $384.84 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.