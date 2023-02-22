HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %
SCHG stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
