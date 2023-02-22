HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 6.1 %

ARKK stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

