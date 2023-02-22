HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

USMV stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.