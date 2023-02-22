HC Wainwright Comments on Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.00 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,159 shares in the company, valued at $905,458.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

