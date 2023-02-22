HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

About Akebia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

