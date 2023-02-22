HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.10% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
